Stanislaus National Forest To Host Virtual Open House

Stanislaus National Forest View Photo

Sonora, CA–The Stanislaus National Forest will host a virtual public open house to discuss the Social and Ecological Resilience Across the Landscape Draft Environmental Impact Statement, or SERAL project DEIS on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, beginning at 5:30 p.m. A more in-depth look at the project and the documents involved is available to the public and can be found here.

The project involves a series of plans to manage forest lands including actions such as forest thinning, fuel reduction, prescribed fire, fuel break maintenance and construction, salvage, hazard tree abatement, temporary road construction, invasive weed control and eradication.

Forest Supervisor Jason Kuiken and members of the SERAL team will present a brief overview of the SERA, project proposed actions, and action alternatives starting at 5:30 p.m., followed by a question-and-answer period.

Katie Wilkinson, Stanislaus National Forest Environmental Coordinator explains. “We encourage anyone interested in the project to join us during the virtual public open house. You can speak directly with the SERAL team, learn more about what is being proposed, and ask any questions you may have. We look forward to the opportunity to engage with those interested and to encourage participation in the planning process”

Once the public comment section reaches an end on January 24th, the SERAL team will take an overall look at all the input they have received and will modify and update before releasing a final project plan. Those who participated in the specific written comments during the DEIS comment period will have a chance to object to the final EIS and draft record of decision when it is released at a to-be-determined time.

The virtual open house will be recorded and posted on the project’s official website following the conclusion of the meeting.