Calaveras To Vote On Emergency Declaration

By B.J. Hansen
Snow in Arnold - Calaveras Public Works Image

Snow in Arnold - Calaveras Public Works Image

San Andreas, CA — The Calaveras County Board of Supervisors has called for a special meeting on Tuesday, and a single item is on the agenda.

The board will vote on ratifying a local State of Emergency Declaration due to storm damage that occurred last week. The county reports that there were numerous downed trees, power outages, mudslides, and road impacts. Voting to ratify the local declaration is a step towards receiving potential state funding to help with the cleanup efforts.

Tuesday’s special meeting starts at 9am. It will be held in person at the government center in San Andreas and streamed via Zoom. Click here to view the agenda. 

