Still Some Lingering Power Outages

PG&E Power Restoration Efforts - PG&E Image View Photo

Sonora, CA — PG&E reports hundreds of Mother Lode customers are still without electricity. Some have been without power for over a week, and others for just a day or so.

Over 200 customers are still without power along the outskirts of West Point and Wilseyville in Calaveras County. A majority of those have been without power since a week ago today. PG&E hopes to have 85 customers restored by six o’clock this evening and the others by 6pm on Tuesday.

There are 81 customers in the Arnold area who have been without electricity since Sunday, December 26. PG&E hopes to have them restored by 8pm this evening.

Most of the Twain Harte area outages have now been restored after thousands were earlier impacted. But PG&E says that 35 additional customers lost power last night, and the hope is to have them restored by four o’clock this afternoon.