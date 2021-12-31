Cloudy
41.7 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Supervisor Campbell On Challenges And Opportunities

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Supervisor Ryan Campbell

Supervisor Ryan Campbell

Photo Icon View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Board Chair of the Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors, Ryan Campbell, has authored a new myMotherLode.com blog.

As 2021 comes to a close, he reflects on the “challenges and opportunities” that the county has faced over the past year.

Some of the topics he writes about include the county budget, transportation efforts, the Washington Fire, homelessness and COVID-19.

You can find Campbell’s blog by clicking here.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2021 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 