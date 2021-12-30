Repairs Underway On Tuolumne Main Canal

Tuolumne Main Canal Damage - TUD Courtesy Photo View Photo

Sonora, CA — PG&E has begun repairing damage to the Tuolumne Main Canal and hopes to have the work completed by Saturday.

Officials learned that a large tree fell and damaged a flume. TUD is asking customers to conserve water until repairs are completed. No water is currently being conveyed through the main canal due to the damage. Weather permitting, PG&E hopes to have repairs done by this Saturday, January 1.

PG&E used a helicopter to locate the damage. Access to the area has been challenging due to the heavy snow.