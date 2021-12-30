New “Jaws of Life” Equipment Coming To Tuolumne County

Jaws of Life being used to free driver in head-on crash on Tuolumne Road in East Sonora 7-5-21 View Photo

Sonora, CA. – Getting to patients after a crash can be difficult especially if occupants are trapped inside the vehicle, now Tuolumne County Fire Department will have more life-saving tools at their disposal.

The department has been awarded a grant for $136,000 to purchase new extrication equipment, also known as the “jaws of life.”

“This new equipment will help reduce the time it takes for us to safely reach someone who needs immediate medical attention,” said TCFD Assistant Chief Andrew Murphy. “Without the OTS grant funding, we would not be able to purchase modern rescue tools critical for the care of those injured in crashes.”

The rescue equipment will benefit the communities of Mono Village (TCFD Station 51), Pinecrest (TCFD Station 55), Twain Harte Community Services District Fire Department, Mi Wuk Sugar Pine Fire Protection District, and Columbia Fire Protection District. County fire officials relay, “Delays in providing care to crash victims impacts the ‘golden hour’ of survival, a core principle in the emergency medical services industry. Reducing the time it takes to get to the patient, treat what can be treated, and transport the patient to the hospital helps increase the chance for recovery.”

The California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, provided the grant funding for the life-saving equipment.