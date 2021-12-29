Damage To Tuolumne Main Canal Located

Tuolumne Main Canal - Water Ditch-Archive Photo View Photo

Twain Harte, CA — PG&E officials have located the damage that caused yesterday’s failure of the Tuolumne Main Canal.

It is the primary conveyance system to supply water for Tuolumne Utilities District customers. Clarke Broadcasting has received a statement from PG&E stating that the company found “damage on the main flume in the Twain Harte area.” The company flew a helicopter over the canal on Tuesday and located the impacted area.

PG&E adds, “We are strategizing a plan to address the damage, be able to access it safely, and determine how to begin repairs given the current conditions and the level of snow.”

Specifics regarding the damage are not immediately known. More information is expected to be released today.

TUD customers are urged to conserve water as much as possible until repairs can be made. We’ll pass along more information when it becomes available.