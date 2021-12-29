Feinstein: Fifty Californians Are Dying Every Day From Covid-19

U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) released a statement on the surge in Covid-19 cases in California.

Feinstein was Wednesday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”. Here are her words:

“California is now seeing nearly 15,000 new Covid-19 cases every day, a five-fold growth in just one month. And hotspots like Los Angeles are seeing even faster spread, with new cases up 450 percent in just two weeks.

Those numbers are expected to climb – experts warn that infections and hospitalizations could increase dramatically following holiday travel and family gatherings.

I can’t stress enough the need to wear masks and avoid large public gatherings as this disease once again surges. It’s critical that we continue to follow public health guidelines, which we know help limit transmission of this disease.

For those who haven’t been vaccinated or received a booster shot, the time to act is now. With the rapid increase in cases, the potential to become infected and further spread the omicron variant is incredibly high. Two-thirds of Californians are fully vaccinated, but that number needs to rise.

Around 50 Californians are dying every day from Covid-19. While that number is a fraction of the more than 500 daily deaths at the peak of this disease, it’s still far too many. And the number could easily skyrocket in coming weeks if precautions aren’t followed. Please do all you can to keep yourself and others safe.”

