Soulsbyville School Board Faces Pressure To Revise COVID Ordinance

Soulsbyville, CA — Facing the potential of lawsuits and losing insurance coverage, the Soulsbyville School Board will vote on a revised ordinance this week related to COVID-19 rules and protocols.

We reported earlier that the school’s governing board voted 4-1 on December 13 to no longer enforce mask-wearing, vaccine rules and some of the quarantine requirements when the school reconvenes next week after winter break.

The district has since received notification from the Tuolumne Joint Powers Authority that it will be dropped from insurance coverage if the resolution is not rescinded by January 3. The California Teachers Association has also sent a letter to the district demanding that the board follow the state requirements and indicated legal action could be forthcoming if not.

The Soulsbyville governing board will vote on approving a revised ordinance tomorrow that does not end mask, vaccine or quarantine requirements, but instead details why the board strongly opposes the current rules. On masking, it would also demand the Governor and Public Health Department work together and put out guidance that allows schools more flexibility to work with local health departments.

The board will vote on whether to approve the new ordinance, and if so, then rescind the one passed on December 13.

The special meeting will be this Wednesday, December 29, at 6pm, in the Falcon Gym on the Soulsbyville campus. People can attend in person or via Zoom.

To read the entire agenda, meeting documents, and proposed revised resolution, click here.