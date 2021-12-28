California Adopting Reduced CDC Quarantine Recommendations

California department of Public Health logo View Photo

Sacramento, CA — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has cut in half the recommended quarantine period for those contracting COVID-19.

The CDC notes that most transmission occurs 1-2 days prior to the onset of symptoms and 2-3 days after. The 10-day recommended quarantine period is being reduced to five days, as long as the person infected no longer has any symptoms. At that point, the person infected should mask up for five additional days to minimize the spread to others. If the person still has symptoms after five days, they should remain in isolation until symptoms resolve.

Governor Gavin Newsom’s office has put out a statement that California will align with the CDC’s updated guidance as part of an effort to keep the state’s businesses and schools open.

