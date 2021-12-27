Emergency Road Closures In Calaveras

Calaveras County Public Works logo View Photo

Calaveras, CA– Calaveras Public Works has issued the following statement regarding emergency road closures.

“All Public Works snow plows and blowers have been deployed to Dorrington, Arnold, Glencoe, West Point, Mountain Ranch and Mokelumne Hill. Operations staff are working to clear the roadways as quickly as possible.

Please be advised that as of 1:30 pm today there are numerous roads throughout the County being impacted by downed trees and power lines.

Current road closures in Arnold include: Lightning Lane, Moran Road, Dawyn Drive and Country Club Drive. Roads will be reopened once PG&E removes the power lines from the roads.

Hazardous conditions may exist in the area. We are experiencing a high number of trees falling across roadways around the County at this time. When trees are across roadways, plow drivers are unable to clear the road until the tree has been removed. If a tree has fallen into utility lines, the County notifies the utility company and must wait until the utility company has removed the lines.

There are also vehicles parked or stuck along the roadways in Arnold and Dorrington, which are causing delays to plowing activities. Please note that parking is restricted during snow plowing operations. The parking or standing of vehicles on the County road, including shoulders, during snow removal operations is prohibited. The California Highway Patrol or Sheriff’s Office shall have any vehicles left on the road towed at the owner’s expense.”

The public is advised if they have any questions to please contact Calaveras County Public Works at (209) 754-6401 (Monday – Friday 8:00 am to 4:00 pm) or email at PubWorks@co.calaveras.ca.us to report any road-related issues.