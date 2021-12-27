Tuolumne County Government Offices To Close Tuesday

Tuolumne County Government View Photo

Sonora, CA — Government offices in Tuolumne County are closed today because of the extended Christmas holiday, and they will remain so on Tuesday due to the weather.

The Tuolumne County Public Health vaccine clinics planned for Tuesday will be postponed to a later date.

Behavioral Health Crisis Phone Services will be available at 209-533-7000. In-person crisis evaluations will only be offered at the Adventist Health Sonora Emergency Room.

Fire and law enforcement services will still be operating, but the buildings will be physically closed to the public.

The COVID-19 testing site at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds is anticipated to open on Tuesday for the limited hours of 10am-4pm.

The Tuolumne County Office of Emergency Services is encouraging everyone to stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary and to be patient as road crews and emergency responders work to plow the snow and clear debris.