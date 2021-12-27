Banner Year Thus Far For Sierra Snowpack

Caltrans monitors for chains - heavy snow - Caltrans Image View Photo

Sonora, CA — After dealing with drought conditions over recent years, the latest Sierra Nevada snowpack readings are very promising.

The California Department of Water Resources reports this morning that the overall Sierra Nevada snowpack is 153-percent of average for the date.

The northern Sierra is 145-percent, the central Sierra (includes Mother Lode) is 157-percent and the southern Sierra is 161-percent.

Some areas of the Sierra Nevada reported receiving over three feet of snow in just the past 24 hours with the latest storm system. We reported earlier today that Bear Valley Ski Resort is currently closed (December 27) due to heavy snow, avalanche concerns, and road issues. More Sierra snow is anticipated through Thursday.