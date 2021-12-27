Update: Spinouts, Crashes And Hazards Throughout Region

Caltrans Removes Snow View Photo

Update at 8:10am: The roads are slick in many areas of the Mother Lode due to low snow. There are various new crashes and hazards.

As of 8am, the CHP reports that Parrotts Ferry Road is closed between Highway 49 and North Airport Road due to numerous big rig trucks getting stuck.

A vehicle has traveled off the 21300 block of Phoenix Lake Road and down into a ravine.

A tree has fallen across 23383 Italian Bar Road.

There is a low-hanging power line at 23312 Tanager Drive in the Twain Harte area.

A vehicle has slid off Highway 49 near Shaws Flat Road and hit a boulder.

Several vehicles are still stuck in areas along Tuolumne Road.

Original story posted at 6:45am: Twain Harte, CA — The arrival of snow has led to traffic hazards across the Mother Lode on this Monday.

In Calaveras County, as of 6:45am, the CHP reports that a tree has fallen across Highway 4 near Crescent Cove. The area is east of Forest Meadows. Caltrans officials are responding to the area. It is blocking the highway.

A big rig truck is stuck on Highway 4 near Manzanita Drive, just east of Murphys. A tow truck is responding.

In Tuolumne County, the CHP reports there are vehicles sliding off Tuolumne Road, near Black Oak Road. There are also reports of some vehicles getting stuck in that area.

A tree and power lines have fallen across Twain Drive near Mono Drive. PG&E is responding to the scene. You will want to avoid the area.

A big rig truck is stuck on Parrotts Ferry Road near Sawmill Flat Road. Officials are providing traffic control in the area.

A snowplow and delivery truck have collided on Highway 120 near the Miners Mart in Groveland.

Travel with caution throughout today if you are heading out.