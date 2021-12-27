Widespread Power Outages Throughout Mother Lode

Twain Harte, CA — PG&E reports that just over 1,500 customers are still without power near Pinecrest and Strawberry from a Christmas night outage. The hope is to have those customers restored by eight o’clock this evening.

There are still a few hundred without electricity from a Christmas night outage in Twain Harte. It is unclear when those will be restored. There is a new outage that started at 4:15 this morning impacting over 2,300 customers near Twain Harte. An estimated time of restoration is unknown.

There are also 175 without power outside of Murphys, 579 in Avery and Hathaway Pines, and around 500 near Arnold. PG&E reports that since outages are so widespread, it is unclear when those customers will be restored.