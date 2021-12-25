New Fire Engine Servicing Jamestown Area

TCFD new Engine 761 View Photos

Jamestown, CA – CAL Fire and the Tuolumne County Fire Department are fired up about a new engine added to the fleet.

The new Engine 761 was purchased from the Hi-Tech company out of Oakdale. It was paid for with Tuolumne County general funds in late December 2019. E761 is stationed at TCFD Jamestown Station 76. The engine went into service on Dec. 8th. Department officials say, “The engine will proudly serve Tuolumne County for years to come and is one of the busiest engines in the county.”

TCFD provided this list of E761 features:

Type-1 Fire Engine

177″ Wheelbase

Spartan Gladiator Chassis

Overall Height 9′-11″

Overall Length 33′-8″

Cummins X-12 500 HP Diesel motor

Allison 4500 EVS Transmission

Hale 1,500 gallon per minute Midship main pump

Waterous E511-C auxiliary pump (for pump and roll)

750-gallon Poly Water Tank

20 Gal. Class A Foam Tank

Foam Pro 2001 System

FRC Pump Boss

Whelen LED Warning Lights

Whelen Pioneer Plus LED Scene Lights

Hannay Hose Reel 200′ of 1″ hose

Federal Q@B Mechanical Siren

Whelen Low-Frequency Howler Siren

Tuff Coat Compartment Interior Protection

Imron Elite Paint System

