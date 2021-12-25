New Fire Engine Servicing Jamestown Area
TCFD new Engine 761
Jamestown, CA – CAL Fire and the Tuolumne County Fire Department are fired up about a new engine added to the fleet.
The new Engine 761 was purchased from the Hi-Tech company out of Oakdale. It was paid for with Tuolumne County general funds in late December 2019. E761 is stationed at TCFD Jamestown Station 76. The engine went into service on Dec. 8th. Department officials say, “The engine will proudly serve Tuolumne County for years to come and is one of the busiest engines in the county.”
TCFD provided this list of E761 features:
- Type-1 Fire Engine
- 177″ Wheelbase
- Spartan Gladiator Chassis
- Overall Height 9′-11″
- Overall Length 33′-8″
- Cummins X-12 500 HP Diesel motor
- Allison 4500 EVS Transmission
- Hale 1,500 gallon per minute Midship main pump
- Waterous E511-C auxiliary pump (for pump and roll)
- 750-gallon Poly Water Tank
- 20 Gal. Class A Foam Tank
- Foam Pro 2001 System
- FRC Pump Boss
- Whelen LED Warning Lights
- Whelen Pioneer Plus LED Scene Lights
- Hannay Hose Reel 200′ of 1″ hose
- Federal Q@B Mechanical Siren
- Whelen Low-Frequency Howler Siren
- Tuff Coat Compartment Interior Protection
- Imron Elite Paint System
