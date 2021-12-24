Layering Clothes Ended In Oakdale Mans Arrest

Sonora Police vehicle View Photo

Sonora, CA – An Oakdale man found to have several layers of clothing on him was arrested for shoplifting.

The theft took place at the Walmart in the Crossroads Shopping Center on Sanguinetti Road in Sonora last week. When police arrived on the scene to investigate, a clerk detailed that 31-year-old Garrett Hunter of Oakdale was seen putting on clothing and also putting it in a shopping cart. He then allegedly rolled the cart right out of the store without paying for the items. Hunter was stopped by the store’s loss prevention personnel, who were able to convince him to come back to the store and wait for law enforcement. Exactly what they said, was not known by Sonora Police spokesperson Officer Thomas Brickley.

Hunter was subsequently arrested for grand theft after more than $1,200 worth of stolen merchandise was found on him and in the cart. A body search also turned up drugs and paraphernalia. Hunter was placed on a $20,000 bail.