Some Traffic Hazards In The Mother Lode

Sonora, CA — The heavy rains falling down have created some road hazards in the Mother Lode.

The CHP is reporting water rushing over the westbound lane of Highway 108 near the Via Este Road intersection. That has the roadway down to one-lane traffic with officers directing motorists.

Also, CHP officers are at Campbell Flat Road near Campo Seco Road flooding. There is about half a foot of water flowing over the roadway spanning about 25 feet across the pavement.

The CHP reminds motorists to avoid driving over roadways with high water as it could stall the engine or cause vehicles to hydroplane and result in a collision.

In Mariposa County, a large tree has come crashing down on Hunters Valley Road at the Bear Valley Road intersection. The tree is laying across the road blocking travel. Officers are on the scene directing traffic. A tree crew has been called to the scene to remove it, but no estimated time of when the roadway will be cleared has been given at this time.