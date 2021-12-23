Are You Dreaming Of A White Christmas Weekend?

A series of winter storms will continue to bring multiple rounds of mountain snow and gusty winds through early next week.

The Winter Storm Warning currently in effect for the Sierra Nevada, has been extended until 10 AM Tuesday.

Rain and snow continues over California today, becoming more showery on Friday.

The next heavy round of snow will occur late Friday night (Christmas Eve) through Saturday (Christmas Day) with low snow levels. The snow levels will range from 2,000 to 3,500 feet, which will lower even further by Sunday morning, down to 1,000 to 2,500 feet.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for the Mother Lode, from 4 AM Sunday through 10 AM Tuesday above 1,000 feet.

Showers are expected to continue on Sunday. The potential for more significant snowfall is forecast for Sunday night and Monday, with very low snow possible by Tuesday morning.

Total snow accumulation in the Mother Lode above the 1,000 foot elevation, will range from eight inches to four feet. Above the 3,000 foot elevation, the total snow accumulation may range from three to twelve feet. The higher you go, the more the snow.

Gusty winds as high as fifty mph, will further reduce visibilities during this event with local whiteout conditions possible. Tree branches could fall as well.

The cold wind chills, as low as fifteen below zero, could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.

Major travel delays and difficult or impossible travel conditions are anticipated through early next week. Holiday travelers should prepare for winter driving conditions by packing chains, warm winter clothes, and extra food and water. Foothill locations that do not normally receive snow should prepare for winter conditions, especially from Sunday morning through Tuesday morning.

A Winter Storm Warning means there will be snow covered roads and limited visibilities. Travel is not recommended while the Warning is in effect. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.