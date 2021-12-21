Mono Way Crash This Weekend Not A Result Of Fog

Crash on Mono Way in the Peppery Restaurant parking lot View Photos

Sonora, CA – Although motorists’ visibility was hindered a bit by some fog in the Sonora area, the CHP reports that is not to blame for a three-vehicle crash.

The collision happened Friday (Dec. 17) just before 6 p.m. in the 13400 block of Mono Way near Sullivan Creek. Driver, 23-year-old Austin Crook, and passenger 22-year-old Walter Taylor, both of Stockton, were in a 2009 Mazda6 sedan passing by the Peppery Restaurant. Sonora CHP Unit spokesperson Officer Steve Machado reported that Crook allowed his vehicle to drift off the roadway where it smashed into two parked vehicles in the eatery’s parking lot.

Taylor suffered serious injuries and was taken by ground ambulance to Adventist Health Sonora for treatment. Machado detailed, “Further investigation determined Crook was driving his vehicle while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage and subsequently placed under arrest.”

After being treated for minor injuries, Crook was arrested for felony DUI resulting in bodily injury and placed on a $25,000 bail.