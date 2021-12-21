Caltrans Will Put New Emphasis On Walking, Biking And Transit

Bike Lane In Street View Photo

Sacramento, CA — There is a new policy that Caltrans has announced for all new transportation projects it funds or oversees.

The projects must now include “complete street” features that provide safe and accessible options for people walking, biking and taking transit. The agency reports that it is part of a state effort to meet “climate, health and equity goals.”

Complete streets are designed to provide additional mobility for all ages and abilities, particularly those walking, biking or using assistive mobility devices. The state hopes that more people will choose to walk or bike, which will result in fewer cars on the roadways.

As part of the new policy, Caltrans promises to “remove administrative barriers” and partner with local communities to ensure projects meet the new requirements.