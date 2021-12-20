Cloudy
45.9 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Planned Burning Will Create Smoke In Rancho Calaveras

Sponsored by:
By Nic Peterson
CAL Fire logo

CAL Fire logo

Photo Icon View Photo

San Andreas, Ca– The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection(CAL FIRE) Tuolumne-Calaveras Unit will be finishing a hazardous fuel reduction pile burning close to McAfee Street and Baldwin Street that lies within the community of Rancho Calaveras. This project will be taking place on Tuesday, December 21st.

The area being treated comprises machine piles created during Heavy Fire Equipment Operator Training that was conducted during the Spring of 2021. Currently, the weather forecast is favorable for this project to continue.

The burn is anticipated to begin between eight and ten am and is anticipated to conclude after six or eight hours.  Smoke may be visible during these times between Highway 26 and Hogan Dam Road. CAL FIRE personnel will patrol all burn piles ignited until they are officially declared out.

For additional information on preparing for and preventing wildfires, you can click here.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2021 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 