Planned Burning Will Create Smoke In Rancho Calaveras

San Andreas, Ca– The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection(CAL FIRE) Tuolumne-Calaveras Unit will be finishing a hazardous fuel reduction pile burning close to McAfee Street and Baldwin Street that lies within the community of Rancho Calaveras. This project will be taking place on Tuesday, December 21st.

The area being treated comprises machine piles created during Heavy Fire Equipment Operator Training that was conducted during the Spring of 2021. Currently, the weather forecast is favorable for this project to continue.

The burn is anticipated to begin between eight and ten am and is anticipated to conclude after six or eight hours. Smoke may be visible during these times between Highway 26 and Hogan Dam Road. CAL FIRE personnel will patrol all burn piles ignited until they are officially declared out.

