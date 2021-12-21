GOP: Americans’ Christmas Wish Is To Stop Reckless Far-Left Spending

Microphone and US Flag View Photo

U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) delivered remarks on the Senate floor regarding Democrats’ reckless tax and spending spree.

“Two in three Americans want the federal government to cut back on spending and printing money.

But our Democratic colleagues spent the last several months trying as hard as possible to do the opposite.

Washington Democrats have spent months trying to borrow, print, and spend trillions more dollars, right into the teeth of the worst inflation in almost 40 years.

They’ve sought to turn their monthly welfare entitlement with no work requirements from a temporary COVID measure into a permanent policy. Cash welfare with no work requirements, forever.

76 percent of Americans say these handouts haven’t helped their families at all, yet Democrats want to dump in many billions more.

Just step back and look at all the ways their left-wing wish list could hurt a young family in middle America.

First, they’d need to cross their fingers that the private or employer-sponsored insurance they chose to meet their family’s specific needs isn’t shoved off a cliff in Democrats’ latest lurch toward more socialized medicine.

And they’ll have to hope their war on the medical innovation sector doesn’t prevent the development of lifesaving cures their family might have relied on some years down the road.

Say the family’s got one or two young kids. Maybe their ideal arrangement is church-based daycare. They’d need to say a prayer their faith-based center isn’t sued and chased out of business thanks to Washington Democrats’ toddler takeover.

Their plan would give nothing to full-time parents, grandparent caregivers, nanny-shares, or neighborhood co-ops. It would push faith-based providers out of the public square by design. And it could inflate daycare costs by about $12,000 or $13,000 per child per year.

If Democrats get their way, let’s hope neither parent is one of the many Americans who work in our domestic energy sector. Our colleagues’ bill has a huge pile of new red tape aimed at putting their industry out of business. But no matter where they work, they’ll face inflated prices to heat their homes and fill up at the gas pump.

For all these bad ideas and many more, our colleagues wanted to spend trillions upon trillions more dollars right into the teeth of runaway inflation they have already caused.

Yesterday, we got indications the far left’s slapdash sprint may be hitting the pause button.

That would be great news for the American people.

The best Christmas gift Washington could give working families would be putting this bad bill on ice.”

