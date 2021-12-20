Mostly Clear
Gas Prices Starting To Slightly Decline

By B.J. Hansen
Highway 108 Traffic

Sonora, CA — Ahead of the Christmas holiday and a busy anticipated travel period, the average U.S. price of regular unleaded gasoline dropped by six cents over the past two weeks.

The nationwide average price is $3.41 per gallon. The Lundberg Survey, which tracks gas prices, says the decline is because of a recent fall in crude oil prices.

California has the highest gas taxes and overall prices. The average price in the San Francisco Bay Area is $4.77 per gallon. The lowest average price, nationwide, is in Houston, Texas at $2.83 per gallon.

The myMotherLode.com gas price section shows that regular unleaded is selling locally between $4.27 and $4.89.

