Congressman McClintock’s Wife Lori Passes Away

Congressman Tom McClintock View Photo

Washington, DC — Congressman Tom McClintock’s wife, Lori, has passed away.

They had been married for 34 years and have two children. The family put out a statement that the “family’s darkest day and most terrible nightmare has come. Lori is gone.” It goes on to highlight the warmth, light and friendship she brought everywhere. No details were given about her cause of death.

The full statement is below:

“Our family’s darkest day and most terrible nightmare has come. Lori is gone.

And with her all the light, warmth, fun, friendship and love she brought everywhere she went and to everyone she met.

We are devastated and our world is shattered. Only those who knew her can understand the enormity of the tragedy of her passing for her family and many friends.

Our only comfort is that her unbounded charity, goodness, and faith assures her eternal life in heaven, where she will surely watch over all who loved her and whom she loved.

On behalf of our grieving family, we extend our heartfelt thanks to all who have offered so many kind memories and tributes in condolence. We will always love her “more than all the stars in the sky.”