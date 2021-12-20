Biden: A Winter Of Severe Illness And Death For The Unvaccinated

President Joe Biden View Photo

President Biden held a press briefing regarding the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

Biden was Monday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”. Here are his words:

“Folks, I’m not going to take questions today because I have a direct message to the American people and, tomorrow, I’m going to be on television and talking in more detail.

But I want to send a direct message to the American people: Due to the steps we’ve taken, Omicron has not yet spread as fast as it would’ve otherwise done and as is happening in Europe. But it’s here now, and it’s spreading, and it’s going to increase.

For unvaccinated, we are looking at a winter of severe illness and death — if you’re unvaccinated — for themselves, their families, and the hospitals they’ll soon overwhelm.

But there’s good news: If you’re vaccinated and you had your booster shot, you’re protected from severe illness and death — period.

Number two, booster shots work.

Three, boosters are free, safe, and convenient.

About 60 million people have one — have been boosted. So, go get your shot today. Go get boosted if you’ve had your first two shots. If you haven’t, go get your first shot. It’s time. It’s time. It’s past time.

And we’re going to protect our economic recovery if we do this. We’re going to keep schools and businesses open if we do this. And I want to see everyone around enjoy that. I want to see them enjoy the fact that they’re able to be in school, that businesses are open and the holidays are coming.

So, get your booster shot. It’s critically important.

And if you haven’t — if you haven’t gotten your booster shot, get your first shot. We’re in a situation where we have 83 percent of the American people who’ve gotten one shot — 12 years and older. Four hundred thousand shots per day now. Two hundred and two are fully vacc- — two hundred and two million are fully vaccinated.

Fifty-seven -– excuse me –- five hundred and seventy –- excuse me –- I don’t want to read -– I’m not sure I got the right number. The — the total number of boosters is what?

DR. FAUCI: Fifty-seven million.

THE PRESIDENT: Fifty-seven million boosters — one million a day.

So — but the whole point is: Omicron is here, it’s going to start to spread much more rapidly in the beginning of the year, and the only real protection is to get your shots. If you get one shot — if you haven’t gotten it yet — it’ll help.

If you’re at a point where you have everything, including your booster, you’re in really good shape.

So, move now. Move now.

Thank you all very much.”

