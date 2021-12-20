A Series Of Winter Storms Through Christmas Weekend

Caltrans Clearing Highway 88 Carson Pass In Amador County View Photo

A series of winter storms will bring multiple rounds of moderate to heavy mountain snow and gusty winds Tuesday through Sunday.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for the Sierra Nevada from Tuesday morning through Sunday afternoon.

Snow showers are expected to begin Tuesday with up to one foot of snow above the 3,000 to 4,500 foot elevation. Very little break in the snowfall is expected after Tuesday, which will cause significant impacts to holiday mountain travel.

The heaviest snow is forecast from Wednesday through Thursday with an additional one to two feet of snow possible each day. The snow levels will rise to 5,500 to 6,500 feet on Wednesday, then fall again to 3,000 to 4,500 feet on Thursday. The snow showers will continue on Friday with another round of heavier snow late Friday (Christmas Eve) through Saturday (Christmas Day).

The total snow accumulations above the 3,000 foot elevation will range from one to ten feet. The higher you go, the more the snow.

Major travel delays and difficult travel conditions are anticipated. Travel may even be impossible.

Gusty winds as high as sixty-five mph will further reduce visibilities during this event with local whiteout conditions expected. Damage to trees and power lines is possible.

Holiday travelers should prepare for winter driving conditions by packing chains, warm winter clothes,

and extra food and water.

A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant snow, sleet or ice accumulations that may impact travel.