HWY 108 Traffic Delays Next Week

Road work with flaggers View Photo

Tuolumne County, CA – Caltrans will perform various operations that will slow traffic next week on the Highway 108 Bypass.

Beginning Monday, Dec. 20th, and running through Wednesday, Dec. 22 crews will be working on bridge repairs. From 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., flaggers will be direction one-way traffic in both directions from the Hess Avenue Under-Crossing to Peaceful Oak Road.

Also on Wednesday, crews will be doing utility work on the right shoulder of the highway from the eastbound off-ramp to Mono Way from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

For both projects, motorists should expect up to five-minute delays. Caltrans asks travelers to take alternate routes whenever possible.