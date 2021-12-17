Holiday Events In The Mother Lode

There are several holiday events planned this weekend.

The YES Partnership Online Auction wraps up today pickup items and the holiday lunch, if you ordered it, on Saturday, December 18th between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. across from Sonora High as detailed here. The proceeds from both will support local youth resilience-related programs and activities. The YES Partnership is a community-wide coalition dedicated to supporting Tuolumne County youth and families by preventing suicide, substance use and child abuse.

Word of Life Fellowship Christmas light display and a special event taking place this Friday from 5:30p-8:30p. The event will feature Santa, sweet treats, and carolers. More details are in the event listing here.

At Sierra Repertory’s Columbia Fallon House Theater, Meet Me in St. Louis, A Live Radio Play is being performed through December 19th as detailed here.

Saturday meet with Santa and Mrs. Claus at Santa’s House in Courthouse Park on Washington Street from 2 to 4 p.m. and 5 to 8 p.m. for photos, some crafting and a storytime. Santa will be at Santa’s House in Courthouse Park courtesy of the City of Sonora from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday to Christmas Eve.

Saturday from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Linoberg Street there will be a Light Show Projection with music by The Belle Tones and a MakerLab Craft Table for making one-of-a-kind Ornaments.

Saturday is the Jamestown Christian Fellowship’s motorcycle run. Meet on 5th Avenue across from Jamestown Elementary at 9:30 a.m. the run goes to the La Grange Saloon. The public can bring bicycles and toys for kids from 11:30 to 12:30 p.m. with hot chocolate, coffee, donuts, cookies and giveaways for children.

Saturday from 9:00 am till 11:00 am the Sonora Moose Lodge is holding a Breakfast with Santa.

At Columbia State Historic Park the Miner Christmas will take you back to the 1850s. Listen to Christmas stories from some of the ole’ timer miners, taste chestnuts roasted over the open fire, and make a variety of old-fashioned crafts. Explore the historic buildings of Columbia adorned with old fashion decorations while you sip hot cider and coffee. You might even catch sight of Father Christmas as he visits the town of Columbia arriving by stage at 12:30pm.