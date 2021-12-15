Columbia College Offering Free Spring Semester

Sonora, CA – Not only will all students get free classes at Columbia College next semester, but some will get extra cash with the coronavirus pandemic contributing to those savings.

Through the Free for Me campaign, the college is waiving tuition and fees for all registered students for the spring 2022 semester and giving students $250 cash and $250 in bookstore credit, for a total of $500, to students who submit proof of vaccination and who take at least six units.

There are no maximum or minimum units to be taken and all students that enroll are eligible for this program regardless of citizenship or residency. Also, you need not be a current student. College officials say the program’s goal is that it will “reverse the negative enrollment and academic achievement trends brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic and aims to reduce barriers and increase access to education for the community.”

To qualify, students must apply for admission to the college, complete a free application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA), California Dream Act Application (CADAA), or the California College Promise Grant (CCPG) and register for spring 2022 classes. More information on the Free for Me campaign can be viewed here.