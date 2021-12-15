RAD Card Quickly Sells Out Again

Rad Card Program - Out of Funds View Photo

Sonora, CA — There was a small window of time to claim up to $100 in matching funds in Tuolumne County via the RAD Card program.

People could purchase electronic gift cards that can be used at over 150 Tuolumne County businesses, and the money is matched dollar for dollar.

We reported yesterday that the Sonora Area Foundation and its donors gave an additional $100,000 to replenish the program after the initial $450,000 from American Recovery Act dollars was exhausted. The new matching money was available at around 3pm on Tuesday and it has all been quickly claimed.

Cole Przybyla, Tuolumne County’s Director of Innovation and Business Assistance, says, “It is amazing. Tuolumne County turned out. Now I am hoping they all have a very great holiday and spend all those funds at the verified businesses that accept it.”

The matching gift cards were available in increments ranging from $25-$100.

County leaders have indicated they will consider future RAD Card efforts at a later time.