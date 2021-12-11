Burn Permits No Longer Required Come Monday

Cal Fire Tuolumne Calaveras Unit HQ sign View Photo

San Andreas, CA – CAL Fire Tuolumne-Calaveras Unit (TCU) is ending the need for burn permits beginning next week.

Recent rains and cooler temperatures across the region have lowered the threat of wildfires. That will allow the unit to transition out of fire season on Monday (Dec. 13) at 8 a.m. CAL Fire TCU includes Tuolumne, Calaveras, Eastern Stanislaus, and Eastern San Joaquin Counties.

“Although CAL FIRE burn permits are not required at this time, residents must take appropriate precautions to prevent sparking a wildfire. If residents choose to burn, it is their responsibility to maintain control of their fire,” reminds TCU Unit Chief Nick Casci.

That includes having water readily available and being in attendance of the fire while it is burning. It is also the public’s responsibility to check if it is a burn day. An easy way to do that is to check out the ‘Burn Day” box on the homepage of mymotherlode.com. The information is updated daily.

Chief Casci added, “During the cooler winter months, CAL Fire will continue to actively focus efforts on emergency response, fire prevention, and fuels treatment as guided by the CAL FIRE Strategic Fire Plan and the localized Unit Fire Plan.”