118,000 Acre SERAL Project Details Available For Review

Seral Project Map View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Stanislaus National Forest is planning a major forest resiliency project in the vicinity of the Stanislaus River Canyon.

The Social and Ecological Resilience Across the Landscape (SERAL) project will include site-specific treatments across 118,000 acres. The project area is to the south and east of the North Fork Stanislaus River and north and west of Highway 108. It covers portions of the Calaveras, Mi-Wok, and Summit Ranger districts.

The proposal includes the use of prescribed fire, hand thinning conifers, mastication, mechanical forest thinning treatments, non-native invasive weed control and limited salvage operations. It is designed to improve the health of the forest while also benefiting the local economy. It was collaboratively developed with the Yosemite Stanislaus Solutions (YSS) group.

More information about the SERAL project, including how to submit comments, can be found here. A virtual meeting is being planned for January 5.