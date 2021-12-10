Clear
36.3 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

118,000 Acre SERAL Project Details Available For Review

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Seral Project Map

Seral Project Map

Photo Icon View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Stanislaus National Forest is planning a major forest resiliency project in the vicinity of the Stanislaus River Canyon.

The Social and Ecological Resilience Across the Landscape (SERAL) project will include site-specific treatments across 118,000 acres. The project area is to the south and east of the North Fork Stanislaus River and north and west of Highway 108. It covers portions of the Calaveras, Mi-Wok, and Summit Ranger districts.

The proposal includes the use of prescribed fire, hand thinning conifers, mastication, mechanical forest thinning treatments, non-native invasive weed control and limited salvage operations. It is designed to improve the health of the forest while also benefiting the local economy. It was collaboratively developed with the Yosemite Stanislaus Solutions (YSS) group.

More information about the SERAL project, including how to submit comments, can be found here. A virtual meeting is being planned for January 5.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2021 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 