Thief Caught Red Handed

Tuolumne County, CA – A vehicle parked behind a disabled vehicle along Highway 120 near Keystone turned out to be a theft in progress.

Spying a red Geo Prizm with a white Chevrolet Malibu parked behind it on the right shoulder of the highway, west of Tulloch Dam Road recently, a CHP officer decided to check it out. Behind the wheel of the Malibu was 36-year-old Robert Kincaid of Modesto. While questioning Kincaid, the officers saw several car parts in plain sight in the back seat.

Further investigation determined that Kincaid had vandalized and burglarized the Geo Prizm. Kincaid was arrested on multiple felony theft charges and placed on a $50,000 bail.