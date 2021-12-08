Bear Caught On Camera As Hibernation Season Arriving

Coulterville, CA — A Bureau of Land Management camera set up near the Coulterville area of Mariposa County caught footage of a black bear taking a dip in a grazing permittee’s water trough.

Click on the video tab to see the footage. The BLM is using the encounter to remind everyone, “While the bear looks playful, always keep a safe distance whenever you encounter a bear or other wildlife.”

In addition to keeping a safe distance from the wildlife, make sure to bear-proof campsites to ensure they cannot get into any of your food.

The BLM reports that as winter approaches, bears will forage for food up to 20 hours per day so that they can store enough to sustain themselves through hibernation. Officials add that bears often hibernate in large hollow trees 40 to 60 feet off the ground.

Bear hibernation season in California typically begins in late November or December depending on the weather and availability of fall foods.