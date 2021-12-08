Missing Camper Found Dead: Two Arrested

Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office Logo View Photo

Strawberry, CA — An investigation by the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office led to the arrest of two Twain Harte men.

The sheriff’s office reports that 60-year-old Russel Lee Hedge and 51-year-old Timothy Scott Hoblitt took an elderly woman camping in the Herring Creek area on December 3rd, left her alone in the cold temperatures, and then returned on December 5. At that point, they could not locate her and gathered up her belongings and took off. The Sheriff’s Office was contacted the next day by Hedge, and the search and rescue team located the deceased victim.

An investigation determined that she had multiple ailments and had difficulty taking care of herself.

Detectives issued a search warrant at Hedge’s home and found the victim’s purse, cell phone, and other belongings. Both men were arrested on charges of involuntary manslaughter and elder abuse. An investigation is ongoing. The Sheriff’s Office is seeking information from any witnesses that may have been in the Herring Creek area between December 3-6. The number to call is 209-694-2910. The name of the victim has not been released pending notification of the family.