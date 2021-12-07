Prescribed Burn To Produce Smoky Skies In Groveland Area

Prescribed burn sign View Photo

Groveland, CA – With 334 acres expected to be set ablaze this week smoke will be visible in the Groveland area.

The prescribed burn began Monday and Forest officials hope to ignite 150 acres a day on the Groveland Ranger District for the Bear Mountain Underburn project for the next four to six days, conditions permitting. It is located about 22 miles east of Groveland along Forest Road 1S03 in the vicinity of Ackerson and Bear Mountain.

The prescribed burn will help to reduce fuels and improve protection efforts in the communities of Evergreen, Camp Mather, Peach Growers tract, the Tuolumne River watershed, and private adjacent land. Forest officials also added that it will also protect wildlife and reduce susceptibility to future insect and disease occurrences and drought.

Smoke may be visible from Highway 120 and Evergreen Road, with some down canyon drift smoke visible in the evening and early morning mainly in the South Fork of the Tuolumne River drainage, according to forest fire officials.