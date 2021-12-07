Supervisors Hold Moment Of Silence To Honor Frazier

Don and Charlotte Frazier receive Irving J. Symons Award from Andrew Jahn of Adventist Health View Photo

Sonora, CA — A community leader in Tuolumne County recently passed away, and she was recognized at the start of today’s board of supervisors meeting.

Charlotte Frazier was honored for her dedication and commitment to the community.

Board Chair Ryan Campbell stated, “She was a longtime Tuolumne County Planning Commissioner and also served on the county’s Commission on Aging, the Republican Central Committee, and the Sonora Regional Medical Center Governing Board.”

Frazier and husband Don moved to Tuolumne County in the early eighties and purchased Hillcrest Manor, a senior living facility.

She was also active in volunteer roles with other organizations like the Tuolumne County Chamber of Commerce.

We reported in September of 2017 that she and her husband Don were honored with the prestigious Irving J Symons award at the Adventist Health Sonora Joie de Vie Gala.

Frazier was born in South Dakota in 1939 and passed away last month. She is survived by her husband and several other family members. A memorial service for friends and family will be on December 18 at 1pm at the Saint Matthews Lutheran Church on Joshua Way in Sonora.