Sierra Nevada Winter Storm Watch From Wednesday Through Thursday

Highway 4 - east gate Lake Alpine View Photo

A storm system will approach northern California on Wednesday afternoon, bringing accumulating snowfall to the upper elevations through Thursday afternoon.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for the Sierra Nevada above 5,500 feet, from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday afternoon.

The snow levels will start out around 6,000 to 7,000 feet on Wednesday, before falling down to the 4,500 to 5,500 foot elevation by Thursday morning.

The heaviest snow is expected from Wednesday night into Thursday morning, with the majority of the accumulation above 5,500 feet. However some light accumulation is possible down to 4,500 feet.

If you have travel plans into the Sierra Nevada, be prepared for difficult winter driving conditions, significant reductions in visibility, chain controls and travel delays.

The total snow accumulations will range from three to ten inches above the 5,500 elevation.

A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant snow, sleet or ice accumulations that may impact travel.