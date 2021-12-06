Speed Limit Increases And Housing Project On Supervisors Agenda

Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors Sign View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors has a full list of items to discuss at Tuesday’s meeting.

Earlier this year Tuolumne County hired a Bay Area firm to conduct a traffic study on 15 of the most heavily traveled roads in the county.

One of the issues studied was whether the current speed limits are appropriate. Speed limits are primarily set under the premise that they conform to the behavior of the actual drivers, and are in the 85-percentile of what most travelers drive.

Based on the data collected, the group is recommending that two of the roads be bumped up by five mph. They include a 1.5 mile stretch of Jamestown Road (go from 35 to 40 mph) and a two-mile span of Parrotts Ferry Road (from 40 to 45 mph). The board will review the data and potentially take action.

In addition, there will be a first reading of an ordinance to approve a new $32 business licensing program, and a vote to approve an urgency ordinance related to cleaning up after the Washington Fire.

In the afternoon, there will be a pair of 1:30pm public hearings. The first is to review the Tuolumne County proposed redistricting maps and the second is in regards to the Valley Vista residential subdivision planned in Jamestown.

The Valley Vista project calls for 187 single-family residential lots ranging in size from 5,662 sq. ft. to 21,220 sq. ft. There could be a mix of single-family homes, condos, apartments and commercial space. The project is located on the northern end of Golf Links Road east of Jamestown Road. Click here to view the details.

Tuesday’s meeting starts at 9am.