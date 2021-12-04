Clear
Tree Removal To Close Tuolumne Roadway

By Tracey Petersen
Tuolumne, CA – Timber will be heard in the Tuolumne area as road crews bring down hazardous trees prompting the closure of one roadway.

PG&E subcontractors will be removing trees along the 19100 block of Sunrise Drive. That will require a complete shutdown of the road from Buchanan Road/Forest Road 1N04 to Canyon Drive.  The work will be done in one day, Monday, December 6th, from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Signage will be posted with barricades. Residents on the roadway will have access to their homes. Tuolumne County Department of Public Works officials asks that motorists please slow down and use caution where crews and equipment are working.

