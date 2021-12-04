Clear
Tuolumne County Supervisor Series On Mother Lode Views

By B.J. Hansen
Ryan Campbell

Ryan Campbell

Sonora, CA – There is a chance to hear from the Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors about where they stand on important topics in the county.

It is also a chance to hear an update on issues specific to their district. A five-part series kicks off this weekend with Board Chair Ryan Campbell who represents District Two. Later shows will feature Anaiah Kirk, David Goldemberg, Kathleen Haff and Jaron Brandon.

Some of the topics this weekend will be COVID, fire, RAD Card, homelessness, and road repairs.

