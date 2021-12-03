Tuolumne County Eyes New Rules For Vacant Properties

County Ordinance Meeting View Photo

Sonora, CA — Properties with a home or other building in Tuolumne County already have rules in place related to vegetation management to ensure fire safety.

If falls under the category of defensible space. However, there are no similar rules for vacant and undeveloped properties. Tuolumne County leaders are looking to change this.

Office of Emergency Services Coordinator Dore Bietz reports that the county’s Fire Safety Committee is working to develop an ordinance that would then go to the county’s board of supervisors for review in February or March ahead of the next fire season.

Bietz adds, “We have been looking at other counties and municipalities to see what type of ordinance would work best here. It is also something that we are going to have to have in place In the future as the California Department of Forestry starts to go beyond current recommendations of what counties should be doing for high fire severity zones.”

The county will be hosting the first in a series of meetings this coming Wednesday, December 8, at 6pm. It will be held over the Zoom platform. It is designed to gain input from the public. Similar meetings will also be held on January 5 and January 26.

Login information can be found below:

Join Zoom Meeting

https://tuolumne-ca-gov.zoom.us/j/87610878799

Meeting ID: 876 1087 8799