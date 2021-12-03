MLL Team Argonaut On Postseason Football Roll

Jackson, CA — Argonaut High School football in Jackson finished second in the Mother Lode League to Sonora High, but the team is finding great success in the postseason.

The Mustangs finished 3-1 in league play as the only loss was to Sonora in late October, 28-21. They went on to qualify as the second seed in the CIF Sac Joaquin Division VI playoff bracket. The Mustangs received a first-round bye, and then went on to defeat Liberty Ranch 34-10, Livingston 37-24, and Rosemont 31-20 (championship round).

Argonaut (10-3) now will play a CIF State Football Championship Bowl game at seven o’clock this evening at home in Jackson against (11-1) St. Vincent de Paul of Petaluma.

The winner will move onto the State Final next week against either Quartz Hill or Palo Verde Valley.

Sonora and Summerville also made the playoffs, as reported earlier. Sonora was a three-seed in the Division V bracket. The Wildcats had a first-round bye and lost to Hilmar, 35-31 on November 12. Summerville was the 11 seed in Division VI and lost to Waterford on November 5.