Forest To Soon Implement Seasonal Road Closures

Sonora, CA – Seasonal road and trail closures will go into effect shortly on the Stanislaus National Forest.

The closures are for motor vehicles, as during this time of year wet, saturated roadbeds are easily damaged and can result in costly repairs. Free Motor Vehicle Use Maps (MVUM) are available, click here to download. Forest officials add that a designated seasonal road closure on the map is in effect even if the road does not have a gate. Also, if there is a gate and it is not locked, it is still prohibited to travel.

The closure begins on December 15 and will remain in effect through April 14, 2022. Forest officials caution that its roads are not maintained for winter or wet weather use. In a written release they detail, “Rocks, fallen trees, snow, and ice may be encountered in the roadway. Visitors are urged to be prepared for a variety of hazards and should recognize that conditions can change quickly during inclement weather.”

Free paper maps are available at all ranger district offices or the Forest Supervisors office located at 19777 Greenley Road in Sonora.