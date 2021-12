All Mother Lode League Football Honors Announced

Sonora High Football View Photo

Sonora, CA — Now that the 2021 high school football season has come to a close for local schools, some area athletes are being recognized with All-Mother Lode League team honors.

The MVP is Roger Alderman of Sonora High, the Offensive Player of the Year is Braeden Orlandi of Calaveras, the Defensive Player of the Year is Beau Davis of Argonaut and the Lineman of the Year is Robert Burciaga of Summerville.

1st Team Offense:

Offensive Line

Anthony Baldenegro – Amador

Austin Hills – Argonaut

Tyler Sells – Sonora

Jordan Wynne – Summerville

Zach Steele – Argonaut

Wide Receivers

Randy Fage – Argonaut

Chance Pimentel – Sonora

Running Backs

Kai Elkins – Summerville

Colby Eckert – Argonaut

Cooper Moberg – Sonora

Mateo Flores – Argonaut

Quarterbacks

Bradley Curnow – Sonora

Travis Byrd – Calaveras

First Team Defense

Defensive Line

Tyler McMahan – Amador

Tyler Sells – Sonora

Defensive Ends

Shane Collins – Amador

Robert Spigarelli – Argonaut

Linebackers

Erin Greenway – Sonora

Caleb McElfish – Argonaut

Jake Hopper – Calaveras

Defensive Backs

Josiah Sanders – Argonaut

Kenny Scott – Sonora

Dominic Boitano – Calaveras

Kicker/Punter

Tim Blackmore – Sonora

MLL Character Players

Ian McMahan – Amador

Fernando Martinez – Argonaut

Greg Forrest – Calaveras

Kade Clifton – Sonora

Wyatt Frankenstein – Summerville

Second Team All-League

Sonora

Clay Woolridge

Zach Craig

Jared Franklin

Jack Team

Noah Baker

George Riehl

Johan Gabel

Summerville

Dean Trimeloni

Kyle Curran

Logan Slater

JT Egger

Jordan Cribbs

Reece Wynne

Calaveras

Alberto Molina

Ryan Starr

Brock Gardina

Amador

Matais DeAnda

Sam Bramer

Argonaut

Dylan Bennett

Owen Olivorria

Max McCraken

Chase Yocheim

Jesse Flores