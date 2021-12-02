U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony With Nancy Pelosi

Capitol Christmas Tree Lighting View Photo

Washington, D.C. – Speaker Nancy Pelosi joined members of the California Congressional delegation including US Senator Dianne Feinstein and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to light the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree last night.

This is the same tree from California that made a stop at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds in Sonora as well as the Mariposa County Fairgrounds last month.

Pelosi was KVML’s Newsmaker of the Day. Here are her words:

“Good evening everyone.

As Speaker of the House, it is my honor to welcome Americans from across the country – visually, virtually and in person – to the annual lighting of the Capitol Christmas Tree. And as a proud Californian, it is especially exciting that this 84-foot tree, white fir, hails from California’s Six Rivers National Forest. You’ve heard that about four, five or six times already this evening. And it is pretty – it’s a source of pride for us.

Let us thank the Architect of the Capitol Brett Blanton, the U.S. Forest Service Chief Randy Moore for making this possible for us. And I join my colleagues in thanking all who made this possible: those who selected and chopped down the tree, those who transported it here, around California and across the country, those who decorated the tree, the children who made the decorations, all who made this glorious occasion possible. Thank you, Architect Blanton and Forest Chief Moore. Thank you so much. Let’s thank them. That’s an applause line.

[Applause]

For nearly six day – decades, the Capitol Christmas Tree has stood on the West Front Lawn bringing Americans together during the holiday season. In war time and in peace, in tribulation and triumph, the Christmas Tree has offered a sense of hope and resilience to the nation.

As we thank our men and women in uniform then and now and always, this tree is our symbol of hope. That – it’s earned the endless nickname ‘The People’s Tree,’ a testament to its special ability to unite us in comfort and joy, no matter who we are or where we are from.

And that spirit inspires us tonight as we continue to battle the pandemic. So, let us give thanks for the many blessings which God has bestowed upon us in which we rejoice this holiday season, especially a miracle vaccine, the miracle vaccines that will allow us to safely be with loved ones.

As we gaze upon this tree let us recall the theme of this year ceremony: ‘Six Rivers, Many Peoples, One Tree.’

Indeed, this tree’s roots are in Six Rivers – home, again, to beautiful natural and cultural diversity. Represent – the tree itself is represented by Jared Huffman. The forest is shared by Jared Huffman and our dear colleague, Mr. LaMalfa. So, this is a bipartisan tree, a nonpartisan tree – and isn’t it perfectly symmetrical? Isn’t it perfectly symmetrical?

It is, again – the tree’s roots are in Six Rivers, the home to beautiful natural and cultural diversity. In its journey here, it touched the lives of countless communities across the nation. And today, Americans from across the as nation have gathered to bask in its light when it comes shortly.

I’m so honored to be here with our distinguished Leader, Mr. McCarthy, Mr. – all of our colleagues, Mr. LaMalfa, Mr. Huffman, Ms. Lofgren, our dear Senator Dianne Feinstein who was with us this evening and those who have entertained us tonight.

And, as we gather here tonight, we remember our nation’s greatest strength: our unity. And that each time our great nation has been tested, we have always been able to meet any moment and conquer any challenge – together.”

The “Newsmaker of the Day” is heard every weekday morning at 6:45, 7:45 and 8:45 on AM 1450 and FM 102.7 KVML.