First Omicron Variant Case Confirmed In California

Health officials indicated it was inevitable that the Omicron COVID-19 variant would eventually be detected in the United States.

The CDC reports the first case in the nation has been confirmed in California. It was detected by the California Public Health Department and the San Francisco Department of Public Health. It was a traveler who returned to the Bay Area from South Africa on November 22. State officials report that the individual was fully vaccinated and has experienced “mild symptoms.” The person is “improving” and “self-quarantining” according to officials.

The variant was first detected in South Africa about a week ago. Because it is new, federal officials have stated that there are unanswered questions related to how sick it makes people and how well the current vaccines work against it.

The California Public Health Department has put out a statement in response to Omicron being detected, urging people to get vaccinated, wear a mask indoors, get tested if experiencing symptoms and stay home if sick.