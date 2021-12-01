Clear
59.2 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Flames Rip Through RV

Sponsored by:
By Tracey Petersen
RV fire in Tuolumne

RV fire in Tuolumne

Photo Icon View Photos

Tuolumne, CA – A fiery scare for residents in downtown Tuolumne.

As the image box photo shows flames were shooting out of a motor home this afternoon in Tuolumne. Smoke could be seen billowing into the skies above Oak Street near Elm Avenue and the West Side Memorial Park in Tuolumne just after 2:30 p.m. Firefights found the RV fully engulfed in flames and blocking the roadway. Crews were able to knock down the blaze within minutes.

The CHP reported that 50-percent of the trailer was scorched in the fire. A tow truck had to be called to the scene to remove the RV. It is unclear if anyone was inside the motor home when the fire started or if anyone was injured. Currently, there are no details regarding what ignited the blaze.

  • RV fire in Tuolumne
  • RV fire in Tuolumne

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2021 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 