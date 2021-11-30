Update: Structure Fire In Jamestown

CAL Fire - Tuolumne County Fire Logo View Photo

Update at 2:35 p.m.: CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore details, “Firefighters have knocked down the fire and will continue to cool smoldering debris and hotspots.” She did not have any information regarding in what room the fire started, the damage to the structure, or whether there was anyone inside the residence when the flames broke out. Kilgore added that a fire investigator has been called to the scene to survey the scene and determine what ignited the blaze.

Original post at 2:05 p.m.: Jamestown, CA — Firefighters are on the scene of a residential structure fire in the Jamestown area of Tuolumne County.

The fire is in the Peppermint Creek Mobile Home Park on the 101500 block of Peppermint Circle, near Peppermint Creek Road, off Rawhide Road. CAL Fire reports that when crews arrived at the scene they found a double-wide mobile home with heavy smoke pouring out of it. There is no word as to whether anyone was inside the residence at this time. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.